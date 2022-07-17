Three arrested for peddling hashish oil in Bengaluru

The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB on Sunday arrested a gang of three persons, including two women, who were allegedly caught selling drugs to their clients on Magadi Road.

The accused have been identified as Sumithra Murugan, 37, from Gopalapura, Seetha Kuti, 38, from Srirampura, and Chandrahekhar, 27, from Kodigehalli.

The trio were allegedly caught red-handed while waiting for their clients on Magadi Road. Based on their information, the police said they recovered 10 kg of marijuana, 950 grams of hashish oil, and mobile phones and packing material, estimated to be worth ₹90 lakh.

The accused confessed that they sourced the drugs from their contacts in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and smuggled it into the city concealed among vegetable loads in trucks, said the police.

Based on a complaint filed by Deepak R., inspector who conducted the raid , the accused have been booked under the NDPS Act in Magadi Road police station and have been taken into custody to ascertain their network.