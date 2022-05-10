Three arrested for murder

Special Correspondent May 10, 2022 23:44 IST

The Bommanahalli police have arrested three persons for allegedly killing a 24-year-old private firm employee over a love affair .

The deceased has been identified as Samarth Nayar, a native of Shivamogga. He was working in a private firm and was in a relationship with a colleague. According to the police, the girl had broken up with one of the accused, identified as Kiran, before getting into the relationship with Mr. Nayar.

Enraged by this, Kiran, along with his associates Arun and Rakesh, allegedly attacked Mr. Nayar and banged his head against the wall .

Mr. Nayar, who was severely injured, was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed on Monday evening. The Bommanahalli police have arrested the accused charging them with murder.