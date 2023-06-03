Three arrested for killing home-alone senior citizen for valuables

June 03, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Mahalakshmi Layout police cracked the case of the murder of an 82-year-old home-alone woman and arrested a plumber and his two associates for killing Kamala Rao at her house in West of Chord Road 2nd stage on May 27.

One of the accused R Ashok, a resident of Laggere, had visited the house of Kamala Rao for plumbing work and noticed her wearing gold valuables and living alone.

As he was heavily indebted and not able to repay, the accused roped in his two associates Siddaraju CM, 34, from Laggere and Anjanamurthy, 33, from Kamakshipalya to kill the elderly woman and rob her valuables to repay the loans .

As per the plan, the trio approached Kamala Rao on the pretext of enquiring about her outhouse for rent. While she was busy serving them tea and snacks, the accused pounced on her, tied her hands and legs and gagged her mouth with a cloth and taped her to rob her. Due to the sudden attack, Kamala Rao choked to death.

The policefound that there was no forced entry and there were empty cups at home, concluding that someone known to the deceased had committed the offence. The police analysed CCTV footage from in and around the house and also gathered information about Ashok who had visited the house. They found him moving around the house suspiciously before the offence.

The accused was picked up for questioning and based on his confession, the police arrested the other two and recovered the valuables which they had sold to repay their loans.

The deceased had two children who are married and staying separately, while she was staying alone at the house after the death of her husband. The children asked her to come and stay with them, but she preferred staying in the house of her husband, the police said .