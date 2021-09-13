Three arrested for hacking pet shop owner to death

One of the accused was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman on New Year’s eve in 2017

The K.G. Halli police on Monday arrested three people who allegedly hacked a 30-year-old pet shop owner to death on August 31. The accused have been identified as George, Daniel, and Karthik, who knew the victim G. Ravi Kumar.

Investigation revealed that Ravi Kumar often brought up the fact that George was arrested and incarcerated in 2017 for allegedly molesting a girl in Banaswadi on December 31.

The Banaswadi police took up a suo motu complaint and arrested George who was remanded in judicial custody.

“When he came out on bail, Ravi Kumar continued to bring up the incident and told everyone that George had raped a woman. When he didn’t stop, the accused decided to teach him a lesson. He, along with Daniel and Karthik, confronted Ravi Kumar near the bazaar and hacked him to death,” said a police officer.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, G Ramanaiah, an ex-Army man, the police tracked down the accused and arrested them.