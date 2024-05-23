Three arrested for collecting fine from traffic violators

The northeast cybercrime police arrested three persons, including an engineering graduate from West Bengal, who were posing as traffic police and collecting fine from violators.

The prime accused, Ranjan Kumar Purbey, worked for a private company for six months in Bengaluru. After losing his job, he returned to his hometown in West Bengal. He roped in his associates Ismail Ali and Subir, both of whom owned a cybercafe and photocopy shop in West Bengal.

They downloaded the ID card of a city-based head constable from social media. He accessed the details of the violators and their contact details listed on the city traffic police mobile app and Transport Department website. Using the data, the accused, posing as the traffic police, called the violators to pay the dues on the UPI ID shared with them.

Based on a complaint filed by the daughter of a head constable whose ID was misused, the cybercrime police tracked down the accused in their hometown and arrested them on Thursday. The police are also searching for two more of their associates, who are on the run.

With their arrest, the police have solved two cases registered in city limits. A police officer said the accused had contacted many people and made them pay small amounts of fines to their online accounts in the last six months.