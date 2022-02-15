Three arrested for cheating unemployed youth after promising jobs at MNCs

The Sampigehalli police arrested three persons who posed as HR managers of reputed firms and cheated unemployed youth looking for jobs in Bengaluru.

The arrested conmen––Kali Prasad (38) from Bhubaneswar , Abhijeeth Arun (34) from Pune and Abhijith Mohanty (21) from Odisha– allegedly promised them jobs in Multinational Companies for a huge fee.

The trio had jobs in private firms but decided to scam people to make extra money. They reached out to candidates looking for jobs and conducted fake interviews online. Candidates who were ‘successfully selected’ were asked to pay money for security deposits, fees, etc.

“The accused created fake appointment letters and mailed it to candidates with the joining dates. They would give fake names and numbers of contact persons they had to meet for that company,” said a police officer. The accused would then switch off the phones and escape with the money only to start cheating other unemployed youths using different SIM numbers, he added.

According to the police, the accused so far have cheated as many as 40 people, Anup Shetty, DCP (North East) said the police have frozen eight bank accounts through which the accused were operating.