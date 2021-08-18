Three arrested for attempting to sell baby

Bengaluru

18 August 2021 21:13 IST

The Central Division police on Wednesday arrested three people who were allegedly involved in a baby-selling racket. According to the police, one of the accused, Tarannum Babu, had ‘purchased’ a 38-day-baby boy born to her domestic help.

“Further inquiries revealed that the baby had been born out of wedlock, and sold by the father for ₹1.3 lakh to Tarannum who in turn sold the newborn to her relative K. Sawood from HBR Layout. She took ₹50,000 from her relative as an advance,” said the police.

The racket came to light when PSI Priyadarshini Bandivaddar from Wilson Garden, after receiving a tip-off on August 16, went to the spot near Agadi hospital and found a couple fighting on the road. On noticing the police in uniform approaching them, the man escaped and the police caught the woman later identified as Tarannum Babu, a resident of Adugodi. “The man she was fighting with was the baby’s father, Mubarak, who was upset had he had not received the promised amount.”

Based on Tarannum’s confession, the Wilson Garden police arrested Sawood and another woman, Nishath Kousar, who facilitated the deal. The police rescued the baby and efforts are on to track down the father, Mubarak Pasha, who is on the run.