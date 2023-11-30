HamberMenu
Three arrested, drugs seized in Bengaluru

November 30, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Wednesday arrested three alleged peddlers in the city, including a foreign national, in two cases and seized drugs.

The CCB officials, based on specific inputs, arrested two persons, who are from Odisha, and recovered 15 kg of marijuana from them. The accused used to work as pushcart vendors selling plastic wares in Hennur and Marathahalli to hoodwink the police and sell drugs to their clients. The accused used to source the drugs from their home town and bring them to the city by train. They had been operating in the city for the last one month, the police said.

In another case, the police arrested a foreign national and recovered 180 grams of MDMA and 50 grams of 150 ecstasy pills from him. The accused had come to the city on a business visa in 2005 and continued to stay even after his travel papers expired. The total value of the seized drugs is estimated to be around ₹50 lakh, the police said.

Related Topics

Bangalore / narcotics & drug trafficking / crime

