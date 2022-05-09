Three arrested, countrymade pistol, petrol bombs recovered

The Hennur police on Monday arrested three habitual offenders and recovered a countrymade pistol, 10 petrol bombs, and other weapons from them.

The accused, identified as Syed Asghar, Fayazulla, and Munawwar, had allegedly stored the weapons to attack their rival, Mohammed Azeemuddin, a rowdy-sheeter from Saraipalya.

The police said that the accused confessed that they had an old rivalry with Azeemuddin. Further investigation revealed that Azeemuddin had forced Fayazulla to vacate a house and he incurred losses of several lakhs .

In order to avenge the humiliation, Fayazulla ganged up with Asghar and Munawwar to attack Azeemuddin, the police said.

However their plan was foiled when the police, based on a tip-off, raided the houses of the accused and recovered the weapons. The accused have several criminal cases pending against them, Bhimashankar Guled, DCP (East Division), said.