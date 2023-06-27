HamberMenu
Three arrested, 120 mobile phones recovered

June 27, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Madivala police on Monday arrested three persons and recovered 120 mobile phones worth ₹25 lakh which they had stolen from the people visiting crowded places.

Based on a mobile theft complaint, the police tracked down the gang to Bhadravathi town in Shivamogga district and recovered the stolen mobile phones from them.

The accused confessed that they would operate in crowded places including bus stops, temples and other public places and pick phones from people after diverting their attention.

The accused would then dismantle the phones and sell them by parts to their contacts in mobile service centers. The police have asked people to be careful about their belongings while visiting crowded places and contact the police control room immediately in case of any eventuality.

