Three armed men from Assam arrested for stealing mobile phones

Special Correspondent September 14, 2022 23:19 IST

The CCB officials arrested three armed men who were robbing passers-by of their mobile phones and valuables in and around the city over the last two months. The police have recovered 621 mobile phones worth ₹50 lakh which they had sold to two persons from Marathahalli.

Based on a series of mobile robbery incidents, the CCB officials stepped up investigations and with the help of local intelligence network managed to track down the gang near Kadubeesanahalli bridge in a car waiting for their victims on Wednesday evening. While the police pinned down three persons, two others managed to escape.

The accused have been identified as Hussain Choudhary, Abdul Rahim and Aslam Hussain from Assam while Jamaluddin and Dilip Kumar from Marathahalli who used to receive the booty from the gang were also arrested .

Investigations revealed that the accused are from Assam had come to city and stayed in different locations to commit robbery. The accused would move around the city especially during night in a car armed with lethal weapons target passers-by moving alone.

The accused have been taken into custody while efforts are on to track down their two associates who are on the run.