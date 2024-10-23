ADVERTISEMENT

Three African nationals arrested for peddling drugs in Bengaluru

Published - October 23, 2024 08:08 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The anti-narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch on Monday arrested three African nationals and allegedly recovered 82 g of MDMA worth ₹9 lakh from them.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police raided a house in Kadugodi and arrested the trio who were living in the house on rent and allegedly peddling drugs.

The accused, according to the police, had come on tourist and medical visas to Delhi and, from there, shifted their base to Bengaluru to peddle drugs. The accused would source the drugs from their contact in Delhi and sell them to their clients for ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 per gram here, the police added.

An investigation revealed that the accused were habitual offenders arrested by Kothanur and K.R. Puram police in June and December last year. They were out on bail.

