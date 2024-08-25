GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Those who nurtured caste inequality killed Mahatma Gandhi, says Karnataa Chief Minister

Published - August 25, 2024 06:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the international symposium ‘Mahatma Gandhi for 21st Century’ in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the international symposium ‘Mahatma Gandhi for 21st Century’ in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

It is a tragedy that educated people are increasingly becoming casteist, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, adding that it was “those who nurtured caste inequality who killed Mahatma Gandhi.”

Speaking after inaugurating an international symposium ‘Mahatma Gandhi for the 21st Century’ organised at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, he said owing to the caste system, many people were deprived of education, leading to increased inequality.

“Many educated people follow superstitions and Karma Siddhanta owing to a lack of proper scientific education. Even 850 years ago, sharanas like Basava outright rejected the theory of karma,” said the Chief Minister, lamenting that today’s educated people still believe in the theory of karma. “Jawaharlal Nehru led the country by preparing society in a scientific and rational way.”

There was an attempt to inculcate a superstition among people that if he became the Chief Minister, Karnataka would face a drought, the Chief Minister said, adding that the State in fact received good rains this year.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the international symposium ‘Mahatma Gandhi for 21st Century’ in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the international symposium ‘Mahatma Gandhi for 21st Century’ in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The Chief Minister announced that the government will celebrate the centenary of the Congress session in Belagavi presided over by Mahatma Gandhi in a meaningful way.

Gandhi Memorial Fund president Ramachandra Rahi presided over the programme. Law Minister H.K Patil, working president Vishukumar, and New Delhi Memorial Fund president Sanjoy Singh were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.