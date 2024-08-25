Those who nurtured caste inequality killed Mahatma Gandhi, says Karnataa Chief Minister

It is a tragedy that educated people are increasingly becoming casteist, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, adding that it was “those who nurtured caste inequality who killed Mahatma Gandhi.”

Speaking after inaugurating an international symposium ‘Mahatma Gandhi for the 21st Century’ organised at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, he said owing to the caste system, many people were deprived of education, leading to increased inequality.

“Many educated people follow superstitions and Karma Siddhanta owing to a lack of proper scientific education. Even 850 years ago, sharanas like Basava outright rejected the theory of karma,” said the Chief Minister, lamenting that today’s educated people still believe in the theory of karma. “Jawaharlal Nehru led the country by preparing society in a scientific and rational way.”

There was an attempt to inculcate a superstition among people that if he became the Chief Minister, Karnataka would face a drought, the Chief Minister said, adding that the State in fact received good rains this year.

The Chief Minister announced that the government will celebrate the centenary of the Congress session in Belagavi presided over by Mahatma Gandhi in a meaningful way.

Gandhi Memorial Fund president Ramachandra Rahi presided over the programme. Law Minister H.K Patil, working president Vishukumar, and New Delhi Memorial Fund president Sanjoy Singh were present.