Bengaluru22 July 2020 23:17 IST
Those in home isolation to be moved to CCCs
Order covers only the 26 wards in Bengaluru East zone
With the aim of containing the spread of COVID-19 in Bengaluru East zone, the jurisdictional joint commissioner has asked the officials concerned to compulsorily move people in home isolation to COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs) from the 26 wards under East zone at the earliest, and submit a status report.
The wards include Benniganahali, Sarvagna Nagar, Konena Agrahara, Kushala Nagar, Kaval Byrasandra, Muneswara Nagar, Sagayapura, Devara Jeevanahalli, Lingarajapuram, S.K. Garden, Nagawara, Kadugondanahalli, Pulakeshinagar, Maruti Sevanagar, Halasuru, M.R.S. Palya, Shivajinagar, Jogupalya, Agaram, Vannarpet, Neelasandra, Shantinagar, Manorayanapalya, V. Nagenahalli.
