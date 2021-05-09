Those caught moving out unnecessarily will be arrested and their vehicles seized: Police

Bengaluru

09 May 2021 00:41 IST

Barricades have been put up in several neighbourhoods as a deterrent to motorists

The Bengaluru City Police on Saturday warned citizens that the total lockdown, which comes into effect on Monday, would be enforced strictly. Barricades were put up in several neighbourhoods as a deterrent to motorists. To drive the message home, the police caned motorists in several parts of the city, especially in the city market area, for violating the partial lockdown rules that are currently in force.

The police warned that come Monday, no one would be allowed to take their cars out. Those caught moving out unnecessarily would be arrested and their vehicles seized, warned Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.

“Except in emergency situations and for vaccination and travel to the airport or stations, no one will be allowed on the roads during the lockdown period, unless they have valid reasons,” said Mr. Pant. “The fresh guidelines have been issued keeping in mind the safety of people; violations will not be considered leniently.”

The police also held a ‘trial run’ on Saturday ahead of the lockdown and came down heavily on motorists who had taken out their cars and two-wheelers without valid reasons. As many as 3,000 vehicles were seized and 24 shops booked under the Disaster Management Act.

“Most of the vehicles seized — 2,723 — were two-wheelers while the rest were autorickshaws and cars,” a senior police officer.

Mr. Pant later went around the city and led the enforcement drive in many areas. Many motorists were caught by surprise as the police caned them and seized their vehicles. Within a few hours, major roads across the city were empty of vehicles.

On the subject of food deliveries he said, “We are going to contain people coming to hotels and restaurants to get parcels. Those who want to collect parcels should walk.”