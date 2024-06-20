This year, 1,32,309 engineering seats are available in Karnataka

The Higher Education Department has notified the seat matrix for engineering and architecture courses in the State. There are 1,32,309 seats in 245 engineering colleges for the academic year 2024-25.

This includes 62,930 seats under the government quota, 28,656 seats under the COMED-K quota, and 5,155 seats under supernumerary quota.

With the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) removing the cap on engineering admissions, the number of seats this academic year has increased by 7,758, and by 4,085 under the government quota. Last year, the total number of seats was 1,24,551 and the government quota seats were 58,845.

Interestingly, most of the seats are in the computer science and related streams. From this academic year, the AICTE has removed the cap on intake for undergraduate engineering courses, following which several private engineering colleges have increased the intake for computer science and related streams by 500 to 1,000.

This year, among the 3.1 lakh students who appeared for the CET, as many as 2.74 lakh have become eligible to get into engineering courses. This number was 2.03 lakh last year.

“Some colleges are yet to upload the seat matrix and some are yet to get the approval from the AICTE. After that, the total seats available may go up,” said a senior official of the Karnataka Examinations Authority.