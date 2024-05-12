THiS schools achieve 100% results in ICSE exams 

The schools which are a part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme in Bengaluru achieved excellent results in the class 10 and class 12 examinations.

St. Paul’s English School in J.P. Nagar achieved 100% results for class 10 for the 37th year with 162 distinctions. With 99.4% Vihaan Shetty and Anirudh were the toppers of the school. In the 12th grade, all 24 students who appeared for the exams secured distinctions with Nidhish Palanikumar securing the highest score of 97.8%.

With 100 distinctions and 50 first class, S.J.R. Kengeri Public School in K.S. Town achieved 100% results for class 10. Sampreeth. J was the topper with 99.4%.

Ryan International School, Yelahanka secured 100% for class 10 with 38 distinctions. Avinash. G. Hariharan secured the highest score of 96.17%. Sharika Keshav was the topper for class 10 at Ryan International School, Bannerghatta with 97.50% where 100% result was achieved with 40 distinctions.

The New Cambridge English School in R.P.C. Layout also secured 100% results for class 10 with 166 distinctions. With 99.5%, Prabhudh M. was the topper of the class.

All the 106 students who appeared for class 10 examinations from Triveni Public School, Bagalagunte, Hesaraghatta Main Road, passed the examinations with 37 distinction holders. Swarnadeep Mondal secured the highest score of 99%.

Pratham International School, Muthsandra main road, Valepura secured 100% results with 17 distinctions for class X.S. Manya Shree scored 94% and stood at the top of the class.

While 42 students appeared for the class 10 examination from Amara Jyothi English Primary School, Devasandra, K.R. Puram, 22 of them secured distinctions and 20 of them got first-class results taking the pass percentage to 100% for the school. Shankar. R. Patil topped the class with 98.80%.

With 212 distinctions, St. Joseph’s Boys’ High School, Musuem Road, achieved 100% results for class 10 with Shree Skanda Tripurari topping the class with 96.66%. In class 12, both science and commerce streams achieved 100% results. Ronak. M. Surana with 97.8% was the topper of the science stream and Siddharth M. Kothari was the topper of the commerce stream with 94.4%.

128 students from Mitra Academy in Arekere appeared for class 10 examinations and all 128 of them passed the exams. The school received 105 distinctions while the topper Tanisha Karthik scored 99%.

Bishop Cotton Girls’ School achieved 100% results in ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) examinations. Anagha Jeenoor and Miara Melvin Perinchery were the toppers of ICSE class 10 results with 98.6%. Coming to ISC class 12 results, Apoorva Anand Burji scored 96.75% in the science stream, Jennifer Peter scored 96.5% in the arts stream and Shakshi Sethia scored 96.25% in commerce stream.

Venus International School in Rajajinagar secured 100% class 10 results with 47 distinctions. Mayank Malu achieved the highest score of 98.4%.