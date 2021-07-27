Bengaluru

THiS school students shine

Schools part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme and affiliated to CISCE achieved excellent results in classes X and XII.

All 288 students of class X and 144 of class XII at Bishop Cotton Girls’ School, St. Marks Road, passed. Ruqaiyya Mahreen was the class X topper, securing 98.8%. Somangy Gaggar with 98.5% in commerce, Samriddha Basu with 98% in arts, and Sanjana Carol with 97% in science, emerged toppers.

In Christ Academy (ICSE), Begur-Koppa Road, all 163 students passed and 133 students secured 90% and above. Adrina Sherilyn A., Nidhi Sarah Ashok, and Reanna Netto stood first with 99%.

At Bishop Cotton Boys’ School, Residency Road, all 398 students of class X and 176 students of class XII passed with first class. In class X, Mohammed Sibhagathullah Maajid and Vidit Kaushik with 98% in science, and Athish D. with 97% in commerce, emerged toppers.

In class XII, Bhaskarla Sri Saahith with 99.25% in science, Vrushabh Shekhar K. with 96.75%, and Debarjo Basubal with 92.25% in humanities, were the toppers.

S. Cadambi Vidya Kendra English Secondary School, Basaveshwara Nagar too boasted 100% pass with 91 of 92 students securing distinctions in class X. Kartik V. (97.3%) was the topper.

All 147 students of class X and 34 of class 12 at St. Paul’s English School, J.P. Nagar, secured distinctions. Richa Rajashekhar and Rithvika Jayani, securing 98.17%, were toppers in class X. In class XII, Ninad Padur Aithal and Shiva Sudhan R. secured 98.2% and emerged toppers.

Sri Kumaran Public School, Mallasandra, achieved 100% pass with 76 of 112 students securing 90% and above. Pranav Raghu Koratagere (98.4%) was the topper.

RV Public School, R.V. Road, achieved 100% pass results. Mohammed Shadab Ameen (98.5%) was the topper.

All 276 students of class X and 28 students of class XII at Ryan International School, Kundalahalli, passed with first class. Adithya K. Anil (97.8%) was the topper in class X. Ashwina Rakish with 94.25% in science and Gayathri T. with 94% in commerce, were the toppers.

At St. Francis Xavier Girls’ High School, Frazer Town, all 138 students passed with first class. Dhisha N. (96.67%) was the topper.

In St. Antony’s Public School, T.C. Palya, all 10 students passed with first class. Alvin Sonny with 93.5% was the topper.


