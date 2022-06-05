Watch | This railway terminal in Bengaluru will provide airport-like facilities

June 05, 2022

A video on Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal at Baiyappanahalli, that is set to provide passengers with an airport-like experience.

This railway terminal in Bengaluru will provide passengers with an airport-like experience. Train services at the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal at Baiyappanahalli are set to begin from June 6. Initially, the South Western Railway will operate three pairs of trains from the point. What are the features of this new terminal? Built at a cost of over Rs 300 crore, the terminal building covers an area of 4,200 sq metres. The centrally air-conditioned terminal has a real-time passenger information system, VIP lounge, and a food court. It also has a water recycling plant of four-lakh-litre capacity and a provision for rainwater harvesting. It has a large parking space which can accommodate up to 250 four-wheelers and 900 two-wheelers. The South Western Railway has plans to operate 32 pairs of trains from the terminal. Officials say the train services will be gradually increased in the coming days.



