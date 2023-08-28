This is how Bengaluru’s longest cycle lane disappeared slowly

August 28, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - bengaluru

Following the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bengaluru underwent a notable alteration in its mobility landscape. In 2020, a dedicated 17-kilometre cycle lane was laid along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) by civic authorities. This lane catered to a considerable number of employees commuting to their offices within the city’s IT corridor. However, construction of a Namma Metro line along the same stretch has resulted in disappearance of the cycle lane.

The Hindu visited Kadubeesanahalli on the ORR where we could see signboards indicating ‘Cycle Lane’ on the service road, but the lane itself, marked with green for cyclists, has vanished. A few autos and cabs were parked on the designated cycle lane.

The bollards that once demarcated the 17-km cycle lane from the main roadway have been taken off, citing the metro work.

Bengaluru’s bicycle mayor Sathya Sankaran, and other dedicated cyclists who were instrumental in making the authorities establish the lane, along with individuals who cycle to work, expressed frustration with the authorities for eliminating the lane citing metro work.

“In 2020, while the city continued to grapple with a high daily count of COVID-19 cases, cycling to work and other destinations emerged as a secure commuting option,” explained Sathya Sankaran. “Following our outreach, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) collaborated to establish dedicated pop-up cycle lanes on both sides of the ORR between Silk Board junction and Lowry Memorial College, near K.R. Puram. These lanes significantly aided numerous office-bound cyclists. Unfortunately, with the commencement of construction of a Namma Metro line in 2022, the cycle lane progressively disappeared from this stretch, putting cyclists at risk,” Mr. Sankaran told The Hindu.

“I cycle on the ORR to my workplace quite often. However, since the bollards were removed, cycling on the ORR has become unsafe. Vehicles travel at high speeds, and the absence of a cycle lane has forced me to cease cycling to work. I don’t understand why the authorities opted to eliminate the bollards, especially when they could have potentially eased traffic congestion,” said Shilpa Sharma, a cyclist.

No safety for cyclists without cycle lane

Srinivas Alavilli, organiser of the Personal2Public campaign and a fellow at the World Resources Institute, told The Hindu, “Cycling is a significant aspect of Bengaluru’s landscape. Thanks to DULT and BBMP for introducing the cycle lane on ORR. However, it’s disheartening that we’ve lost both the cycle lane and bus lane due to Namma Metro construction. The dedicated cycle lane played a crucial role in enhancing safety for cyclists. Without the lane, those who commute on bicycles to their workplaces will inevitably have to compromise on their safety. Hence, the authorities must bring back the cycle lane.”

With the number of stations of Namma Metro going up following extension of the Purple Line all the way to Whitefield, many individuals will opt to cycle to their workplaces from metro stations, effectively addressing the challenges of last-mile connectivity.

“Therefore, authorities must promptly identify cycle lane routes, and develop the necessary infrastructure. Through the Personal2Public campaign, we’ve unearthed a strong desire among ORR’s office commuters to embrace cycling as a means of commuting,” Mr. Alavilli added.

Bengaluru bicycle mayor urges 2,000 km of cycle lanes

Mr. Sankaran said that the high-density corridors and ORR in Bengaluru require dedicated cycle lanes. “The DULT has already developed a comprehensive bicycling master plan. As per this plan, we necessitate a minimum of 2,000 km of cycle lanes across Bengaluru. It is imperative for the government to initiate measures for swift implementation of these cycle lanes. At present, we merely have around 20-km of fragmented lanes,” he added.

