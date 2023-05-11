THiS institutions celebrate spectacular performance in SSLC examination

May 11, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - BENGALURU

A sense of jubilation prevailed in schools that are part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme as they recorded 100% pass results in the SSLC examination. The results were announced on May 8, Monday.

Amara Jyoti English School, K.R. Puram, achieved 100% results over the past 20 years. In all, 135 students appeared, and 30 students secured distinctions. Nithin S., who scored 606 marks, emerged as the topper.

In Ganga International School, Nelagadaranahalli, 61 students appeared and eight secured distinctions. Nishanth S.S.., who secured 96.32%, was the topper.

St. Philomena’s Public School, Byalakere, achieved 100% pass results for the 10 th consecutive year. In all, 58 students appeared, and 35 got distinctions. Vidyashree H., who scored 616 marks, stood first.

In Lewa English High School, Rajajinagar, 27 students appeared and nine secured distinctions. Leela R., who scored 595 marks, stood first.

Achala Vidya Mandira High School, Rajajinagar, recorded 100% pass results for the 19 th consecutive year. In all, 14 students appeared and five achieved distinctions. Sohan M., who scored 612 marks, emerged topper.

In St. Claret School, Jalahalli, 211 students appeared and 78 secured distinctions. Harish Raj D.V.., with 621 marks was the topper.

In Jubilee School, Vijinapura 105 students appeared and 38 secured distinctions. Nived Srenivasan with 603 marks was the topper.

In MES Kishora Kendra English Medium Primary and High School, Malleswaram, of the 138 students who appeared, 58 got distinctions. Shubham Kothari, who scored 613 marks, was the topper.

Pratham International School, Varthur achieved 100% pass results for the fourth consecutive year. In all, 11 students appeared and five secured distinctions. Druthi K., who scored 586 marks, stood first.