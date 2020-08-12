THiS institutions beat pandemic fear, excel in board examinations

Soundarya School, Bagalagunte records 100% pass results

Students in schools that are part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme overcame pandemic fear and excelled in the SSLC examinations, results of which were announced on August 10.

Soundarya School, Bagalagunte boasted 100% pass results with 77 of 165 students securing distinction. Nithyashree with 623 marks shared the third position at the State level.

In St. John’s High School, Papareddypalya, 20 of 46 students passed in first class. Monisha A.S., with 99.36%, secured fifth rank at the State level.

All the 31 students in Achala Vidya Mandira High School, Rajajinagar passed with six students securing distinction. Neethi V. Gandhi (94.24%) was the topper.

Vatican High School, R.T. Nagar too achieved a 100% pass result with 15 of 35 students securing distinction. Mushaf and Charanyashree S., both securing 98.4%, emerged school toppers.

The school percentage was 90 at Mahila Seva Samaja, Basavanagudi. In all, 18 of 97 students secured distinction. Hithaishree S. (96.48%) was the topper.

In Premier High School, Srirampuram, 11 of 47 students secured distinction. Deeksha B. (97.92%) was the topper.

In Miranda English School, Indiranagar, 24 of 36 students passed in the first class. Truti (90.24%) was the topper.

The school percentage was 81 at Kids Global School, Marathahalli with five of 42 students securing distinction. Evangelin Anthu Mary (95.68%) was the topper.

In Amara Jyothi English High School, K.R. Puram, 29 of 128 students secured distinction. Navyashree R.(98.72%) was the topper.

Students of Sree Cauvery School, Indiranagar brought laurels as 23 of 121 students secured distinction. Akshitha M.B. (98.88%) emerged the topper.

In Madonna School, Udayanagar, 59 of 99 students passed in first class. Sanjana Devi (98.08%) was the topper.

The school percentage was 95.7 at Seshadripuram High School, Yelahanka New Town with 53 of 163 students securing distinction. Gnanavi N. Raj (97.6%) was the topper.

At Vijaya Bharathi Public School, Kanakanagar, 10 of 65 students secured distinction. Farheen Masood (86.56%) was the topper.

In SBIOA Public School, Basaveshwaranagar, seven of 28 students secured distinction. Khushi R. (97%) was the topper.

In Lewa English School, WOC Road, 11 of 27 students passed in first class. Rakshith Suresh (95.52%) was the topper.

(To be continued)