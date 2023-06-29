This Hubballi startup is no second-stringer

June 29, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - Bengaluru

If you thought you hear music through your ears, Navajith Karkera and Jagath Bidappa may correct you. “You don’t just hear music; you feel it through your body. Think of experiences like a clap of thunder or drums being played in front of you or being at a concert.”

The quest to see if headphones could impart a similar experience led the duo to found their own startup Rapture Innovation Labs. The Hubballi-based audio-tech company had a soft launch for its first product, Sonic Lamb headphones, recently. The product received 570 pre-orders from 50 countries. According to the founders, more than 60 per cent of the orders have been from the US.

“Loudspeakers and home theatre systems are able to reproduce the experience of feeling sounds through your body because they have subwoofers. But that is missing in headphones. We are looking to change that to allow people to have that experience with headphones as well,” Mr. Karkera says.

Earlier days

It all started with a college project in 2013. Karkera and Bidappa, both engineering students then, were working on a two-wheeler safety helmet with in-built infotainment systems. Taking it further from there, they looked into concepts like bone conduction and skin conduction that allow a person to perceive sound.

Currently incubated at Deshpande Startups in Hubballi, the startup has a patented technology which they developed after three years of research and development. In 2019 they decided to integrate their technology into headphones.

The entire design and development of the product is done in-house, except for a few imported components. For manufacturing, the startup works with a vendor in Delhi and packaging is done in Chennai.

Small town to international markets

The Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, is only about 400km from Hubballi. Yet the founders have decided to stay put and not look for an address in the big city.

“India is not known for audio brands with a technology-first approach. So, for us, doing it in Hubballi didn’t feel very different from doing it in Bengaluru, because we’re up against global brands,” Karkera says.

However, they acknowledge that the city lacks the kind of network and ecosystem which Bengaluru boasts of. Attracting talent is often a challenge as most people are interested in jobs in big cities. But being strategically located in terms of connectivity, it’s not all that bad according to Karkera and Bidappa.

“It’s only an overnight journey to reach Bengaluru or Mumbai or Hyderabad. Also, Deshpande Startups where we are incubated offers a full-fledged ecosystem for manufacturing on both mechanical and electronics fronts. That means we can quickly develop the prototype in-house and launch it,” says Mr Karkera.

Up against the Goliaths

The founders are quite aware that they are up against established brands like Bose, Sony, Sennheiser and JBL among others.

“It’s true that brand recall is high for legacy brands. But a customer always looks for a quality product and good after-sales services. So, we are trying to nail those areas,” Karkera notes. The startup also plans to start experience zones in high-footfall areas.

“When we did tests and analysis, we found that the fidelity or the clarity we provide is somewhere in the range of the headphones that usually cost between $250 to $300,” Mr. Bidappa says. The Sonic Lamb headphone that falls in the sub-premium product segment was launched for $199 per unit.

Currently in the manufacturing phase, the team hopes to send all the pre-ordered products by the end of July. According to the founders, the target is to manufacture and sell 5000 units by the end of this year post which production and distribution would be scaled up.

The startup has so far received grants of about Rs 60 lakhs and raised funding to the tune of Rs 4 crores from angel investors and incubators. The preorders fetched the team revenues short of a crore which would be pumped back into manufacturing.

Local roots, global ambitions

Ratish Pandey, Founder at Ethique Advisory and an angel investor at Rapture Innovations, says, “As an angel investor, my evaluation of startup proposals focuses on three key parameters: the founder, the idea, and scalability. In the case of the Rapture team, they scored impressively on all three fronts.”

“Navajith and Jagath demonstrated a combination of expertise, enthusiasm, passion and grit that instilled confidence in their ability to drive the venture forward. The idea itself was powerful, introducing a unique concept and revolutionary technology in the headphone industry that stood out from incumbents. Additionally, their well-thought-out roadmap and the booming market for wearables and hearables provided further assurance of scalability,” he adds.

Given that the highest number of takers have so far been from the US, the startup plans to majorly focus on the US market going forward. While the team would like to make their products as accessible as possible, they are also limited by the costs of development and manufacturing. However, Karkera and Bidappa note that they are exploring further possibilities, and as they do so, the plan is to stay put.