This COVID-19 ward did not miss its date with Eid

People from all communities came forward to celebrate in the Emergency and Trauma Care Centre of Victoria hospital

Gloomy pictures are usually painted of hospitals, and during the times of a pandemic, a COVID-19 ward would be the last place for people to look for some cheer. But on Monday, when a quiet Eid was being celebrated in homes, a hospital ward decided to lift the spirits of patients.

It was a festive atmosphere in the COVID-19 ward at the Emergency and Trauma Care Centre in Victoria hospital as young girls drew elaborate mehendi designs on their hands and took part in a mehendi competition. The hospital authorities provided a large mat that they could use for their prayer.

S. Balaji Pai, Special Officer, Emergency and Trauma Care, said that the patients were told to maintain social distancing and take part in prayers. “The patients said that they were extremely happy to get an opportunity to celebrate in the hospital,” he said. After prayers, they greeted each other.

Asima Banu, nodal officer said that it was a warm atmosphere and people from all communities came forward and celebrated Eid. “Although majority of the people in our centre are Muslims, people from other faiths too cheered them on and took part in the celebrations,” she said. Dr. Banu gave some of the women new dupattas to add to the festive touch.

Dr. Pai said that there are 125 patients in the hospital premises. Of these, 94 are in the trauma centre and the rest are housed in an adjacent building. There are 15 children in the ward and the hospital authorities try their best to keep them occupied and play games.

“Most of them are asymptomatic. We want to keep them occupied at our centre,” he said. He also said that he wants to soon provide a special meal to the patients for Eid.