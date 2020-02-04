THiS chess competition on February 8

The fourth edition of The Hindu in School (THiS) Chess Competition will be held at St. Joseph’s Boys’ High School, Museum Road on Saturday, February 8. It will be held in two categories – Open (for both boys and girls) and Girls only. Each of these two categories will have three sub-categories — Under-10, Under-13, and Under-15.

The registration fee is ₹150 per student. Students can register online by visiting http://www.thehindu.com/thischess. There is no spot registration.

Students, who have registered online must carry the printout of payment acknowledgement and come to the venue along with their school identity card on the day of the event. Both these documents are mandatory and need to be presented at the registration desk.

A reporting form will be issued at the entrance of the venue. Participants have to report at the venue by 8.30 a.m. The tournament will be played on Swiss League basis under latest FIDE Rapid Rules. The arbiter’s decision is final and binding on all disputes. Participants are directed to bring their own chess set and clock.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held on the same day at the venue. Prizes will be distributed to winners in all categories. The topper in each category will receive cash prizes, trophies and merit certificates from The Hindu. Other winners will receive trophies and merit certificates. There also will be consolation prizes in each category. All participants will receive participation certificates.

The tournament is conducted under the aegis of United Karnataka Chess Association.

Syndicate Bank is the associate partner, while Corporation Bank is the regional partner of the event. St. Joseph’s Boys’ High School is the venue partner.

For details, schools may contact R.N.B. Desai on 9986196254 and Chantal Tapp on 9844475334.