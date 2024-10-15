This Bengaluru software professional covered 518 km in three days to win Ultraman India 2024

There is a certain level of madness to those who dedicate their lives to high-endurance events. After all, there is no glittering cash prize awaiting them at the finish line, no international medal bringing fame. Most often, they get a certificate and a medal or shield commemorating their feat. And yet, these individuals wake up at unholy hours, run excruciating distances, and train relentlessly for years just to participate in events that push the very boundaries of human endurance.

They do this because, as they often say, “It’s not about the external prizes; it’s about the internal satisfaction. That’s the real prize.” Madness, right?

Jayanarayan, a software professional from Bengaluru, is one such mad person. And he recently achieved what many would consider a monumental feat — finishing first in the recently concluded Ultraman India 2024, held in Delhi from October 2 to 4. In just three days, he swam 10 kilometres, cycled 424 kilometres, and ran 84 kilometres, covering 518 kilometres.

“So, this event, the Ultraman India Triathlon 2024, was planned in Delhi as a three-day affair. I was specifically looking for a longer-duration triathlon since I’d already completed a full-distance one in Konark last year,” Jayanarayan explains, “When I stumbled upon this event, I immediately tried to register. They had certain entry criteria, which I fortunately met given my previous full-distance completion.”

His journey to Ultraman was not a straightforward path from childhood athletics, as one might expect. “Apart from the occasional cricket or football games, I did not participate in any sports events during my school or college days. However, as I entered my 30s, I started feeling less healthy. I realised the need to do something to stay fit.”

Jayanarayan says, “I decided to take up running. It wasn’t easy to start, and it took me about three or four years to develop a consistent habit.”

From those tentative first steps, Jayanarayan has come a long way. Over the past few years, he has built a reputation as a consistent endurance athlete, participating in marathons, triathlon events, and now, Ultraman. Balancing the rigorous training with a demanding career as a software engineer at Zebra Technologies was not easy, but he credits his workplace and family for making it possible.

Grueling yet gratifying

For Jayanarayan, Ultraman India was the ultimate test of both mental and physical endurance. While swimming went smoothly, cycling and running presented major challenges. “The temperature in Gurgaon reached around 36 degrees Celsius, making it difficult to run the entire distance from morning to evening,” Jayanarayan says, “For the final 21 kilometres, I knew I had to push myself to finish within the allotted time. It was a tough struggle, but I managed to complete the event with a few minutes to spare.”

Unlike the more popular Ironman events, Ultraman offers minimal support to participants, a factor that further tests their endurance and resilience. “You either need to bring your own crew or rely on occasional assistance from the organisers,” Jayanarayan explains, “I attempted the event without a crew, and I wouldn’t recommend it to others. It’s extremely challenging.”

Despite the logistical difficulties, Jayanarayan’s preparation and mental fortitude carried him through. His weekly training involved 100 to 150 kilometres of cycling and around 40 kilometres of running, all squeezed into the schedule of a full-time job.

Finding the motivation

One might wonder what drives someone to endure such extreme challenges, especially when the rewards are far from material. “The last day was tough. But I kept reminding myself to keep going, even though I knew I had very little time,” Jayanarayan recalls, “I realised I’d made it this far. I needed to make the most of it.”

Jayanarayan, however, is not done yet. “There are many Ultraman races worldwide, including in the US and Hawaii,” he says, his eyes already set on the next Ultraman World Championship. “For this, I’ll need to complete another Ultraman event in one of the affiliated locations.”

But no matter what is next, Jayanarayan’s journey reveals it is the inner drive that fuels endurance athletes everywhere. For them, it is not about the medals or the fame — it is about seeing just how far they can push their bodies and minds.

And that, perhaps, is the essence of the madness that makes endurance athletes run/swim/ride that one extra excruciating kilometre.