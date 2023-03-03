Thirteen of family injured in LPG cylinder blast

March 03, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Thirteen members of a family, including three minor children, suffered injuries in an LPG cooking gas cylinder blast accident at their residence in Moodalapalya on Friday, March 3.

The injured have been identified as Ajmal, 46, Nazeema, 42, Riyana, 14, Azwan, 12, Fayaz, 10, Ameenajaan, 52, Shabnam, 18, Naseema, 40, Salma, 33, Reshma Banu, 48 and three other relatives of the family.

There was a family function on Friday, for which the extended family had gathered at Ajmal’s house. The women had prepared sweets for the function on Thursday night and fell asleep, probably without turning off the gas stove, it is now suspected. Nobody seems to have realised that there was a leakage throughout the night. Around 6 a.m. on Friday, when one of the family members switched on a light, there was a fire in the house.

Immediately, neighbours rushed in and saved all the residents. However, most of them suffered burn and are presently being treated at Victoria Hospital. The condition of two of them is said to be critical. Two fire tenders put out the fire. The intensity of the blast was so high that a portion of the wall of the house collapsed. Rajajinagar police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the blast.