Third wave: Sero survey, city-level expert team planned

With most models predicting the outbreak of the third wave in September-October, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is looking to constitute a team of experts and take up a sero positivity survey at the city level. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of dedicated Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) vehicles on Tuesday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the civic body had already identified experts who will be part of the committee.

The committee, which is likely to be constituted soon, will be able to guide the civic body in identifying areas that need to be improved in the management of COVID-19, said Mr. Gupta. The sero positivity survey will help the BBMP get an idea of the extent of antibodies prevalent in the city’s population, apart from those who have already tested positive for COVID-19. The BBMP is also working on a plan to upgrade its health facilities.

The civic administration had extended assistance required for genome sequencing, a programme taken up by the State government and centre. Though there has been some delay in getting results of all the samples taken, the BBMP has received results of around 1,500 of the 3,000 samples taken. According to Mr. Gupta,the Delta variant was identified in nearly 70% of results. “Experts have already stated that it was the Delta variant that was the main driver of the second wave,” he added.

Vaccination drives

Though the positivity rate had come down, the civic body was working towards ensuring that 70% of the eligible adult population is vaccinated by the end of the month. The centre opened up the vaccination for citizens aged above 60 years, later 45 and above, and then those aged between 18 years and 44 years. “Only once all these categories are covered, vaccination for children may be opened up. But that is a decision that will be taken by the centre,” he said.