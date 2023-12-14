Things to do in Bengaluru this weekend: Midnight marathon and a sustainability conference

December 14, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST

Our tech-driven city seems to be choked by plastic menace and e-waste. No matter how much we read or write about it, unless each of us decides to change our lifestyles, things will not change. This thought led to a one-day international conference called ‘Sustainable Synergy: A Multi-Disciplinary Exploration of Possibilities Across the Industries.’

Organised by IQAC, IIC and Research & Innovation Centre of Soundarya Institute of Management & Science, Sidedahalli, the event will be held on December 15 at Avani Orchards (an organic farm) in Nelamangala.

“It is our quest and contribution for a sustainable future. Through collaboration and innovation, the aim is to transcend boundaries, unite expertise, and forge new pathways toward a world where sustainability thrives,” says Roopa Shettigar, a professor of MBA and the convenor of the conference. “The conference will focus more on the interconnectedness between the various sectors and the potential for collaborative efforts, which should drive us towards sustainable results. This can be achieved only when there is disciplinary collaborations.”

There will be two sessions, corporate responsibility and the academic aspect, Shettigar says. “The first one is about how we can reduce industrial waste, while the academic session is our effort to reach out to youngsters so that they can carry in the sustainability bastion ahead.”

The chief guest and one of the speakers at the conference will be actor, director, environmentalist and founder of Eco Watch, Suresh Heblikar. He will be joined by speakers such as Dr U Chandrashekar (GMSIR Scientific Innovation & Research), Somesh (Sahaja Organics) and Jayaram HR (The Green Path).

The conference, explains Roopa, aims at addressing critical global challenges like climate change, resource depletion and social inequality. “The programme is organised in such a manner that the attendees will get to experience the organic process through activities planned at the orchid.”

The conference is open to industry professionals, academicians, research scholars, students, entrepreneurs, environment and sustainability practitioners. “They can present their research documents during the conference and the Best Research Paper and Best Poster Presentation will be awarded,” adds the professor.

For information please mail icsims2023@soundaryainstitutions.in

Midnight run

The city’s running community awaits the 16th edition of the Bengaluru Midnight Marathon (BMM), scheduled for December 16 at the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation (KTPO) in Whitefield. This year, will see the introduction of The Rotary 5K Run, dedicated to Rotary International President Gordon McInally, who will flag off the Full Marathon at 11.15 pm .

Aligned with the theme “Run for Mental Wellness,” acknowledging the vital role of physical activity in mental health, BMM 2023 aims to promote a healthier body and a happier mind. In support of both amateur and professional runners, the timed Rotary 5K Run introduces prize money awards in four age categories for both men and women.

The Bengaluru Midnight Marathon, organised by Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor (RBITC), serves as the flagship fundraising event for RBITC’s social service projects, focusing on education, healthcare, and the environment, with a strong emphasis on women and child development.

Spoorthi Seethamma Muruvanda, a previous participant in BMM, says, “Participating in this event is always special to me as I ran my first Half Marathon in BMM back in 2014, and I have come back to it every year. I train every day, and that helped me to complete the run with ease. As always, it was a fulfilling experience to run in BMM with my friends. Getting new participants (Non-runners) to this event and turning them into regular runners is always a rewarding experience.”

The event has seven races. The registration for the Fun and Furious 5K Run is open until December 15, 2023.

For more information and registration details, visit www.midnightmarathon.in.

