Things to check out in Bengaluru: World Music Day special concerts, tributes and workshops

World music

The Indian Music Experience Museum (IME) by Brigade, in collaboration with The Consulate General of Israel to South India, Casa De la India, Spain, with Legacy, the Historical and Environmental Interest Group of Nigeria will be hosting an online interaction and musical performance on the eve of World Music Day (June 21).

Eliezer Botzer Cohen from Israel, Carlos Blanco from Spain and Ara Olamuyiwa from Nigeria will perform. The event celebrates the spirit of World Music Day and will give the audience an opportunity to learn and discover music that they may have never heard of before.

Where: IME’s Facebook and Youtube pages. When: June 20, 6:30 pm onwards Cost: Free Contact: IME’s social media pages

Led Zeppelin tribute

Three teenagers — Manou Rao of France, Tanya Shanker and Jaime Dudley from India — plan to celebrate World Music Day with a tribute to the band Led Zeppelin.

They have made a music video, which will be released on YouTube on June 21.

Manou is the grandson of the famous Hindustani musician Vidushi Lalith J Rao. At 12, he participated in the Young Performers Program at the Berklee College of Music. He is currently endorsed by Vola guitars and Savarez strings and represented both of them at the prestigious NAMM Show 2020 in Los Angeles.

Tanya, 15, has performed with some renowned Indian artists and bands, including Girish Pradhan and the Chronicles, Perfect Strangers (Hornbill winners), Carlton Braganza (OPUS), Ritwik Bhattarcharya (Pineapple Express).

Jaime, 17, a drummer, has performed with Uday Benegal (Indus Creed, Alms for Shanti), Girish Pradhan (GATC, Firstborne), Perfect Strangers (Hornbill winners) and also represented A.R. Rahman’s NEXA house band that toured the country last year.

Where: The TROIS YouTube page When: June 21 Cost: Free Contact: NA

Rahul Ram concert

Indian composer and activist Rahul Ram will be a part of India Foundation For The Arts’ fundraiser event.

Rahul, a bass guitarist, was an essential part of the band, Indian Ocean, from 1991. His involvement in the Narmada Bachao Andolan movement and four years of studying in the US, exposed him to a variety of musical styles from all over India and the world.

Rahul will share his exciting journey through songs and a conversation with Arundhati Ghosh, the executive director of India Foundation For The Arts. This will be followed by a live 30-minute interactive session with the audience.

The fundraiser is to support artists and scholars across the country.

For tickets, click here.

Where: insider.in When: June 26, 7:30 pm Cost: ₹200 Contact: indiaifa.org

Symphony Orchestra’s workshop for kids

The Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) introduces ‘Prelude – Your First Note’, an introductory music program for children aged from five to seven.

Participants can register for this 10-week online programme, with sessions conducted thrice a week.

The program aims to teach basic music theory, history and how to play an instrument. Children will learn to play the recorder, with two lessons a week on the instrument, allowing them to tap into their creativity. The third lessons will focus on music theory, history and music appreciation, giving the children a deeper understanding of music. The teachers of the programme are all professional musicians who are members of SOI.

Programme duration: 10 weeks, with three 30-minute lessons each week

Where: Symphony Orchestra of India When: July 5 onwards (last date for registration: June 21) Cost: ₹15,000 for 30 sessions Contact: 022-6622 3737

Bathroom singers bootcamp

From Mug to Mike is offering a five-session bootcamp for novice singers. Sunil Koshy, the founder of From Mug to Mike, will be taking the sessions. No prior learning experience is required.

Where: From Mug To Mike When: June 20 onwards Cost: ₹3000 Contact: 7899262262