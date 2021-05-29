Things to check out in Bengaluru: A Hindi musical play, a new radio show and a decluttering workshop

29 May 2021 14:04 IST

Hindi musical play

In its fourth week, Ranga Shankara’s online program, ‘View from the 4th Row’, presents Collective Madness’ Aao Saathi Sapna Dekhen. The Hindi musical is inspired by Tom Jones’ The Fantasticks. It is adapted to the stage by Harsh Khurana and directed by National Award-winning lyricist Swanand Kirkire. The latter has also penned the lyrics for the musical, set to Sneha Khanwalkar's foot-tapping music. The play boasts a talented ensemble cast comprising Amitosh Nagpal, Vega Tamotia, Neha Saraf, Harsh Khurana, Viinod Rai, Kirkire, Vinod Nahardih, Kuldeep Ruhil, and Satish Trivedi, among others.

Where: Ranga Shankara YouTube page When: May 28 to June 3 Cost: Free Contact: 080-26493982

New radio show

Big FM launched a show, ‘Namma Super Bengaluru’, wherein RJ Rockstar Rohit will be speaking to and about the city’s “local heroes”.

“I look forward to engaging with my audience and empowering them through inspirational conversations of our local superheroes with various enriching interactions and contests,” said Rohit about the show.

Where: Big FM When: Monday to Saturday, 5 pm to 9pm Cost: Free Contact: Big FM Bangalore Facebook page

Song for World Environment Day

Teenage singer Tanya Shanker has written a song for World Environment Day, which is celebrated on June 5. The song that ends with these lines — “It’s not too late now for us to make amends; I plead to mankind, Change how the story ends” — will be released on June 5.

Where: Tanya Shanker’s YouTube page When: June 5 Cost: Free Contact: NA

Decluttering workshop

Organise With Ease is offering a decluttering workshop with professional organiser Rohini Rajagopalan. You get eight sessions (either on Tuesdays and Thursdays or on Saturdays and Sundays) with video calls, reference videos, product recommendations and more.

Where: Organise With Ease When: Weekend batch starts May 29; Weekday batch starts June 1 Cost: ₹5000 onwards Contact: 97696 90363

For the foodies

Krumb Kraft, in association with NGO Kalap Trust is raising funds to set up a 30-bed COVID Care Centre at the Government PHC Mori in Uttarakhand and a free kitchen for patients.

If you buy a ‘Bag of Care’, it can help feed 10 people in the community kitchen in Uttarakhand. The Bag of Care, which you can buy for yourself or gift others, has a freshly baked Himalayan Ragi and Sesame Sourdough Bread, six pieces of Himalayan Ragi & Whole Wheat Cookies, two pieces of gluten-free Himalayan Ragi Brownies and 100 grams of Himalayan Ragi Sourdough Crackers.

Where: krumbkraft.in When: Ongoing Cost: ₹750 Contact: 7829915151 (via Whatsapp)