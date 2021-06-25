Things to check out in Bengaluru: Plays at Ranga Shankara, workshop on Kalidasa

25 June 2021 17:06 IST

Seven days, seven plays

Seven plays previously streamed as a part of Ranga Shankara’s digital programme will now be made available to audiences for a week. Audiences can watch Afterlife of Birds, Gundayana, Sangeet Bari, Aao Saathi Sapna Dekhe, Draupadi Tukil, Abhijnanasakuntalam, and Uney Purey Shahar Ek.

All plays will be up for viewing from 10 am on June 25. They will remain on the channel till July 1.

New plays will continue to premiere every Friday.

Where: Ranga Shankara’s YouTube page When: June 25 to July 1 Cost: Free Contact: 080-26493982

Workshop on Kalidasa’s verses

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is hosting an eight-day workshop on the interpretation of select verses in Hindi from Kalidasa’s Meghdhoot.

Curated for poetry lovers, this workshop starts on July 7 (at 6.30 pm). The last of the 1.5-hour weekly session will be on August 25. The sessions will be conducted by Rishiraj Pathak, a poet, musician, and dance litterateur. Guest speakers — Piyal Bhattacharya, Subodh Poddar and Sandhya Raman — will talk on themes of dance, visual art, and costume design respectively.

Where: Zoom When: July 7 to August 25 Cost: ₹2000 Contact: 8879114939 or 9819002515 (for registration)

Cook along

Kirti Bhoutika (winner of season 5 Masterchef India) and Akanksha Khatri (finalist at the Season 6 of Masterchef India) are doing a live cook-along. You get to interact with the chefs and pick up some tips and tricks to help you make restaurant style dishes at home. Learn a new recipe every Saturday and Sunday.

Where: Book My Show When: June 26 and 27 Cost: Free Contact: Book My Show

Rahul Ram concert

Indian composer and activist Rahul Ram will be a part of India Foundation For The Arts’ fundraiser event.

Rahul, a bass guitarist, was an essential part of the band, Indian Ocean, from 1991. His involvement in the Narmada Bachao Andolan movement and four years of studying in the US, exposed him to a variety of musical styles from all over India and the world.

Rahul will share his exciting journey through songs and a conversation with Arundhati Ghosh, the executive director of India Foundation For The Arts. This will be followed by a live 30-minute interactive session with the audience.

The fundraiser is to support artists and scholars across the country. For tickets, click here.

Where: insider.in When: June 26, 7:30 pm Cost: ₹200 Contact: indiaifa.org