Things to check out in Bengaluru: Mexican film festival, Tibetan bowl music and more

Mexican film festival online

The Embassy of Mexico in India has organised an online film series in collaboration with the Mexican Film Institute (IMCINE) with the support of India Habitat Centre, New Delhi and the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation, Chennai.

The series consists of a free streaming of three contemporary titles from Mexico, available for viewing on the weekends of June from Fridays, 6 pm to Sundays, 11:59 pm

Jorge Pérez Solano’s Espiral (Spiral) will be up for viewing in the festival’s first weekend (June 11 to 13). Teresa Camou Guerrero’s Sunú (Maize) will be available to stream from June 18 to 20. And, the last one on the list – Federico Cecchetti’s El sueño del Mara’akame (Mara'akame's Dream) – will be available from June 25 to 27.

Click here to register.

Where: Will be informed after registration When: Weekends in June Cost: Free Contact: Not available

Film on a World War 2 plane

In 2015, the wreckage of a Soviet Red Army plane shot down by the Nazis at the end of World War II was excavated from a tributary of the Vistula River, near the town of Wyszogród in Poland. The Soviet origin of the plane drew a lot of attention because of Poland’s tenuous relationship with Russia (and erstwhile USSR) and the continuing debate over its communist legacy. Was the wreckage a symbol of Poland’s war-torn past that should be commemorated, or a bitter reminder of another nation’s domination and control? What did the wreckage mean for Wyszogród and why did it choose to house it?

A town, inundated with its own memories of the war. An object, mired in layers of contentious history. Two Autumns in Wyszogród, tries to explore these frictions of history.

The film can be watched for free till June 13. There is also a discussion with its makers Amit Mahant and Ruchika Negi on June 11.

Where: bangaloreinternationalcentre.org When: June 9-13 Cost: Free Contact: 98865 99675

Talk on managing loneliness

Silver Talkies, a social enterprise start-up that focuses on senior citizens, is organising a talk with a neuro-psychiatrist, who will discuss loneliness, loss, bereavement, stigma and ageism during this pandemic.

Dr. Debanjan Banerjee has been attached with the Geriatric unit of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) for over three years now. He specialises in ageing and old age-related mental health issues.

Dr Banerjee will also cover the importance of social engagement and virtual connections for senior citizens during the time of social distancing.

The talk is organised in association with Bangalore Apartments Federation.

Click here to register.

Where: Zoom When: June 11, 4.30 pm Cost: Free Contact: connect@silvertalkies.com

Workshop for dance enthusiasts

The National Centre of Performing Arts (NCPA) is organising a two-day workshop with costume designer Sandhya Raman. The sessions highlight the role and importance of costumes in various dance forms. In the first session, Sandhya will focus on the reason for costuming in dance. The second will be an interactive session where students can discuss their ideas and get specific inputs on their designs.

To register, call 8879114939/9819002515 or email kpuranik@ncpamumbai.com/mdsouza@ncpamumbai.com

Where: Zoom When: June 18 and 25 Cost: ₹500 Contact: 8879114939/9819002515

Relax with Tibetan music bowls

The Indian Music Experience will be hosting the ‘Mind-Sound Spa’, an online event that explores the power of Tibetan Singing Bowls Meditation with Manjula Singh, a certified Tibetan Sound Healing therapist, and Crystal Healing Teacher. The rhythmic chiming of these bowls helps to calm the mind and relax the body.

Tickets on bookmyshow.com

Where: Zoom When: June 13, 11 am Cost: ₹300 Contact: indianmusicexperience.org