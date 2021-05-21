Things to check out in Bangalore: Play featuring actor Revathy, Lavani performance and more

Revathy’s solo play

After performing to full houses last April at Ranga Shankara, Chetan Datar’s critically acclaimed 1, Madhav Baug goes online in Ranga Shankara’s Staged@RS' program.

It features veteran actor Revathy in a riveting solo piece. The play is translated by Shanta Gokhale and is directed by Mariam Jetpurwala. 1, Madhav Baug is a story of a mother coming to terms with her college-going son’s sexuality. The play presents the conflicts faced by members of the LGBTQIA community.

A recorded interview featuring Arundhati Nag and Gayathri Krishna in conversation with director Mariam Jetpurwala, translator Shanta Gokhale, and actor Revathy will be available from May 25 onwards, with the play, on Insider.

Where: insider.in When: May 21 to 27 Cost: Free Contact: 080-2649 3982

Lavani performance

Ranga Shankara, as a part of its digital program, View from the 4th Row, will present on its YouTube channel, Lavani performances. Lavani has been a part of Maharashtra’s culture for several centuries. It is a performance that breaks the fourth wall and engages the audience. Kali Billi Productions’ Sangeet Bari will showcase different types and styles of the art form.

The performance is set to old and new Lavani songs. The production brings to the fore the plight of traditional Lavani artistes, many of whom are either unknown or forgotten. Sangeet Bari attempts to break the ‘seductress’ or ‘victim’ stereotype that is associated with these artistes.

Sangeet Bari will be followed by other plays such as Uney Purey Shahar Ek, Aao Saathi Sapna Dekhen, and Draupadi Tugil in the View from the 4th Row program.

Where: Ranga Shankara’s YouTube channel When: May 21 to 27 Cost: Free Contact: 080-2649 3982

Talking about tattoos

Moranngam Khaling (the founder of Headhunters Ink and Godna Gram: The Tattoo Village),Viren Swami (Professor of Social Psychology, Anglia Ruskin University) and Sanjukta Basu (photographer of the Women with Tattoos series) in conversation with Prachi Gupta (Archivist at Museum of Aart and Photography, Bangalore) look at the cultural appropriation of tribal motifs and unpack the changing nature of contemporary tattoo culture in India.

Where: Bangalore International Centre (via Zoom) When: May 22, 6 pm to 7:15 pm Cost: Free Contact: 9886599675

Art and science exhibition

Science Gallery Bengaluru’s (SGB) online art and science exhibition, ‘Contagion’ is ongoing. The exhibition explores the infectious nature of diseases, emotions, behaviours and information.

The exhibition is free and available in both English and Kannada. It features 16 interactive exhibits and more than 40 live programmes. It will also showcase responses from the audience to writing prompts, photo prompts and co-vids, the three social media campaigns conducted in the run-up to the exhibition.

On May 22, Robert Good, the editor of A New Dictionary of Art and founder and director of the artist collective Art Language Location, will speak about the impact of incessant flow of online news.

Where: Science Gallery Bangalore When: May 22, 2 pm Cost: Free Contact: nowtransmitting.com