Thief steals mobile from businessman, and 43,000 more using his phone

It was double whammy for a 54-year-old businessman who not only lost his phone while travelling on a train but also ₹43,000 via online to the same thief.

Rajashekhara M.M., a resident of Peenya II stage, came to know of the theft when he went to his bank to check the balance — ₹43,305 had been deducted from his account.

Through contact list

He told the police that while travelling on a train on August 31, he lost his mobile phone. Two days later, the thief called one of his relatives using the contact list, claiming that the caller is from Chikkamagaluru police, and informed that the phone had been recovered.

Through the relatives, he managed to approach Mr. Rajashekhara and asked him personal details like passwords under the pretext of verification. Trusting the caller to be a policeman, Mr. Rajashekhara shared the details including the bank account password. Using it, the accused transferred ₹43,305.

The police are now on the lookout for the the accused, using the transactions details.

Earlier case

Last month, Amruthahalli police registered a case against a man who pretended to be interested in sharing an apartment with a bank employee, and stole his phone and withdrew ₹50,000 through the Unified Payment Interface. The victim, Ashtosh Mishra, an employee with a private bank, was staying in a rented apartment in Byatarayanapura.

Mr. Mishra had placed an ad on his social media account offering to share the apartment to save on rent.