Thief involved in several house break-ins arrested in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 20, 2022 20:35 IST

The Madiwala police caught a notorious thief involved in over 50 house break-in thefts in and around the city.

The accused John Melvin had a habit of donating part of the booty to places of worship and blow the rest of the money on vices and lead a lavish life. Based on a theft case, the Madiwala police tracked down the accused. The accused had many cases pending against him and he would come out on bail every time he was arrested, a police officer said.

The police have taken him into custody and are questioning him to investigate his involvement in similar house break-ins reported recently.

