Bengaluru

Thief involved in several house break-ins arrested in Bengaluru

The Madiwala police caught a notorious thief involved in over 50 house break-in thefts in and around the city.

The accused John Melvin had a habit of donating part of the booty to places of worship and blow the rest of the money on vices and lead a lavish life. Based on a theft case, the Madiwala police tracked down the accused. The accused had many cases pending against him and he would come out on bail every time he was arrested, a police officer said.

The police have taken him into custody and are questioning him to investigate his involvement in similar house break-ins reported recently.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2022 8:37:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/thief-involved-in-several-house-break-ins-arrested-in-bengaluru/article66035928.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY