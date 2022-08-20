Thief involved in 46 house break-ins arrested

The HSR Layout police arrested a 39-year-old thief, allegedly involved in 46 cases of house break-ins. The police recovered 750 grams of gold valuables which he had stolen from houses in and around south-east division over the past one year.

The police said they were shocked to know his lifestyle as Pakash Balaji used to live in a fully furnished rented apartment in Murugeshpalya. Though he had three wives in different parts of the city, he would prefer to visit them often but prefer to live alone, blowing the money on vices like online gambling and drugs, C.K. Baba, DCP, south-east, said.

The accused had a big smart TV worth over a lakh which he bought from a reputed showroom to watch his favourite crime thrillers and stories on famous thefts. The police said the accused started his career as a footwear thief in Kalasipalya when he was 19 years old. He used to work under a seasoned habitual offender, Kataiah, who used to hire juveniles to steal footwear from outside temples and religious places to sell it in the market.

Balaji was arrested many times for thefts and every time he went to prison, he would get updates from habitual offenders on the tricks of the trade on how to break in and steal, said the police.

The modus operandi of the accused was simple, the police said. He would visit apartments and houses on rent as a prospective tenant and while checking, he would click the picture of the key on his mobile clandestinely and get the duplicate key. The accused would conduct a recce on his scooter and then wait for the families to check into the apartment which he had seen and steal valuables.

He would sell the stolen valuables to his contacts and spend money on his wives and on himself buying drugs and gambling until he got to the next targets. The accused used to work alone, but have a fleet of nine advocates to work for him and get him out on bail whenever he was caught.

Despite having 46 house-break cases, he would come out on bail within 250 days every time, a police officer said.