THG Publishing Private Limited and R.V. University sign MoU

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between THG Publishing Private Limited (by its division STEP from The Hindu Group) and R.V. University, governed by Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust) to organise STEP (Standardised Test for English Proficiency), a learning programme to students of R.V. University and implement them from August 2024.

The STEP is an English language testing, training and certification programme launched by The Hindu Group in 2016 to make high-quality English language learning economical and accessible to all by using advanced technology and world-class training practices.

Dr. Sahana D. Gowda, Registrar of R.V. University, said they were happy to sign the MoU and introduce the STEP learning programme to the students in the School of Computer Science and Engineering. STEP would be an ability enhancement for the students on English communication and writing skills for their upcoming placements, she added.