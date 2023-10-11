Bengal artisans give shape to Bengaluru’s Durga Puja

October 11, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Sandeep Kumar Pal fondly remembers the time he and his brothers started making idols. “We grew up around clay, watching our father make idols every day. When something is in the family, you do not get trained; you just watch and learn,” he says.

For Sandeep, idol-making became a profession after he completed high school. “Now this is the only thing that I am good at and can take pride in,” says the 35-year-old, as he shapes an idol of Durga at the makeshift workshop in Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

As the city gears up to celebrate Durga Puja every year, these idol makers from Bengal come to Bengaluru for a few months, giving shape to idols. Now, the city prides itself in showcasing big pujas that come close to Kolkata’s Maddox Square or Deshapriya Park.

From father to son

Sandeep has had this set-up at Yelahanka for many years now. “When I and my father first started here in the early 2000s, there were not a lot of pujas or even idol makers. Now, the numbers have definitely increased,” says Sandeep. He and his father hail from Burdwan district of West Bengal and consider idol-making as a “generational occupation”.

For idol makers like Sandeep, Bengaluru proves to be an ideal place for many reasons. “The income here is more than Bengal with lesser competition. It is not just Durga; we also make Ganesh idols during Ganesha Chaturthi; that is a plus point here.”

Joydeb Pal, another idol maker from Hebbal, came to Bengaluru from Burdwan during the 1990s, “We first came here to make Durga idol for Bihar Bhavan.” But his entire family is now settled in Bengaluru, and all members have been contributing to the city’s pujas ever since. “My main business is in making Durga idols. We make all types of idols now like Ganesh, Bishwakarma and even Kali.”

Utpal Pal has been working under Joydeb for three years now. “I have been to different places like Mumbai Gujarat for idol-making. The pay is always more outside Bengal,” he says.

Widening horizon

Swapan Pal, a painter from the Nadia district of West Bengal, says, “Apart from the pay, it is always nice to work in other States, it gives you more exposure to outside culture which is very important as an artist. That is how we try to incorporate something different in our work.”

For migrant artisans like Utpal and Swapan, the four months away from home is always difficult but a rewarding experience at the same time.

However, Joydeep, whose son is now working as a software professional in Bengaluru and his daughter in college, feels uncertain about the future of idol-making for his family. “I do not want to pressurise my son into this, he has already chosen his path. If he thinks he wants to join me, I am always there to teach him.”

A touch of Bengal

Even though the idols are entirely made in Bengaluru, there is always a touch of Bengal in them. The clay used for making these idols is taken from the banks of the river Ganga and then mixed with the clay in Bengaluru to make it more sturdy. “This special type of clay is used by all artisans in making idols to give it a smoother texture,” says Sandeep. Along with the clay, the paints and ornaments that adorn the idols are brought from Kolkata.

“Even though you can get these ornaments everywhere now, the intricate designs done by the artisans in Bengal cannot be replicated anywhere else,“ adds Sandeep.

Number of places up

Niranjan Setty and Swapan Pal, residents of Krishnaiyyanapalya, who had come to check on their order with Sandeep, told The Hindu, “This is the first time we are celebrating Durga Puja in our colony. We are both from Orissa, and Durga Puja is celebrated in a big way there. This is our small initiative this year.” Both agree that the number of places celebrating this festival has definitely gone up.

With the growing number of Bengalis flocking to Bengaluru every year, festivals like Durga Puja have become a source of extra income for migrant artisans like Sandeep and Upal. And City seems to have embraced them with open arms, because, as Sandeep says, “this feels like home away from home.”