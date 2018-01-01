‘There were more policemen than revellers’

A big crowd thronged Brigade Road and M.G. Road to ring in the New Year. As expected, the area had turned into a fortress, with heavy deployment of security personnel.

Well past midnight, as the revellers were dispersing, there were reports of a woman being groped near Cauvery Emporium junction, and another woman being harassed.

On Brigade Road, separate barricades had been erected for men and women from Cauvery Emporium junction to Residency Road junction to be used in case of any emergency. The police kept a tight vigil on the crowd; at no point were people allowed to assemble at one place and they were forced to move on. Footfall started increasing after 11.30 p.m. on Sunday and the police temporarily closed Brigade Road and resorted to mild canning to disperse the crowd.

The police had barred entry of vehicles between Anil Kumble Circle and Mayo Hall junction to mange the crowd.

Across the city, a 15,000-strong security force was deployed and a large number of the personnel were at Brigade Road and M.G. Road to avert incidents such as those allegedly reported last year. In addition to the police, drone cameras and CCTV cameras were used to keep a vigil.

“The security arrangements were too heavy this time. We got a chance to walk only once through the stretch. There were more policemen than the crowd,” said Rashmi P., a reveller.

Dakshayani, a teacher, said, “I have come with my family to see the celebrations at M.G. Road. We have come here out of curiosity. The police had assured security cover for women and I wanted see the security arrangement myself. We did not face any problem.” Church Street, which is being upgraded under TenderSURE project, was opened partially for the revellers.