Theme-based rail coach restaurants set to launch this month in Bengaluru railway stations

March 10, 2024 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The much-awaited Rail Coach restaurants at Bengaluru railway stations are scheduled to become operational by the end of March, according to railway officials.

The theme-based rail coach restaurants are coming up at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Majestic and at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal in Baiyappanahalli (SMVT).

A South Western Railways(SWR) official said, “The June 2023 e-auction for restaurants garnered significant interest from bidders. M/s Haldirams secured the operation of the KSR station restaurant, while Gaurav Enterprises took charge at SMVT. The contract spans five years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

SWR has already set up a theme-based rail coach restaurant at Sri Siddharoodha Swami Railway Station in Hubballi. The rail coach restaurant is named ‘Bogie Bogie’.

“Similar to the one in Hubballi, the rail coach restaurant will be using a railway coach, which will be modified to suit the tastes of connoisseurs of food,” the official said.

AC and non-AC seating

The earlier deadline to start the theme-based rail coach restaurants was October 2023. According to officials, the rail coach restaurants will be positioned near the main entrance of railway stations and feature air-conditioned dining spaces. Additionally, non-air-conditioned seating arrangements will be available outside the dining area. The refurbished railway coach will be adorned with paintings, warm lighting, and comfortable seats.

For now, the SWR has planned to start only one such restaurant in each station. According to the plan, selected bidders will be assigned an empty coach to transform into a theme-based restaurant, operating 24/7.

SWR aims to cater to the preferences of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian eaters by incorporating separate kitchens for each. The restaurants will offer a diverse menu featuring both North and South Indian delicacies, providing seating for 50 people inside the coach restaurant and additional outdoor seating, the official explained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.