Theme-based rail coach restaurants set to launch this month in Bengaluru railway stations

The theme-based rail coach restaurants are coming up at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Majestic and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal in Baiyappanahalli.

March 10, 2024 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The rail coach restaurant’ named ‘Bogie Bogie’ at Sri Siddharoodha Swami Railway Station in Hubballi.

The rail coach restaurant’ named ‘Bogie Bogie’ at Sri Siddharoodha Swami Railway Station in Hubballi. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

The much-awaited Rail Coach restaurants at Bengaluru railway stations are scheduled to become operational by the end of March, according to railway officials.

The theme-based rail coach restaurants are coming up at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Majestic and at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal in Baiyappanahalli (SMVT).

A South Western Railways(SWR) official said, “The June 2023 e-auction for restaurants garnered significant interest from bidders. M/s Haldirams secured the operation of the KSR station restaurant, while Gaurav Enterprises took charge at SMVT. The contract spans five years.”

A empty coach to set up the theme-based rail coach restaurant at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Majestic. File photo

A empty coach to set up the theme-based rail coach restaurant at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Majestic. File photo | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

SWR has already set up a theme-based rail coach restaurant at Sri Siddharoodha Swami Railway Station in Hubballi. The rail coach restaurant is named ‘Bogie Bogie’.

“Similar to the one in Hubballi, the rail coach restaurant will be using a railway coach, which will be modified to suit the tastes of connoisseurs of food,” the official said.

The ‘Bogie Bogie’ rail coach restaurant at Sri Siddharoodha Swami Railway Station in Hubballi. For now, the SWR has planned to start only one such restaurant in each station, and will operate 24/7.  

The ‘Bogie Bogie’ rail coach restaurant at Sri Siddharoodha Swami Railway Station in Hubballi. For now, the SWR has planned to start only one such restaurant in each station, and will operate 24/7.   | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

AC and non-AC seating

The earlier deadline to start the theme-based rail coach restaurants was October 2023. According to officials, the rail coach restaurants will be positioned near the main entrance of railway stations and feature air-conditioned dining spaces. Additionally, non-air-conditioned seating arrangements will be available outside the dining area. The refurbished railway coach will be adorned with paintings, warm lighting, and comfortable seats.

For now, the SWR has planned to start only one such restaurant in each station. According to the plan, selected bidders will be assigned an empty coach to transform into a theme-based restaurant, operating 24/7.

SWR aims to cater to the preferences of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian eaters by incorporating separate kitchens for each. The restaurants will offer a diverse menu featuring both North and South Indian delicacies, providing seating for 50 people inside the coach restaurant and additional outdoor seating, the official explained.

