Theft: Three gang members arrested in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent February 23, 2022 19:45 IST

The City Market police on Wednesday arrested three gang members who allegedly broke into a jewellery shop in Chickpet last May and threatened two employeees.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Farhan, Nadeem Pasha, and Salman Pasha, and two other members of the gang, broke into the jewellery shop late at night and threatened two employees sleeping inside. They made off with gold and silver items worth ₹3 lakh .

The gang went on the run and eluded the police for nearly a year. However, when they returned to Bengaluru recently, the police were able to track three of them and arrested them. “They confessed that they were involved in three house break-ins in the City Market area,” a police officer said.

The police are on the lookout for the remaining two gang members who are on the run.