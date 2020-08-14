Theatre group launches initiative for artistes to host online performances

With the pandemic showing no signs of easing, it is unlikely that theatres and other spaces for live performances will resume any time soon. With this in mind, the Bengaluru-based group Still Space Theatre, along with volunteers, has launched ‘#forartistsandarts initiative’, which enables artistes from across the State to connect, collaborate, and host online performances.
“The virtual world is the new normal during these times and it will continue to prevail even in the post COVID-19 world as well. We wanted to create an intersection where their artistry can find a space through the initiative,” said Akhshay Gandhi, founder and artistic director, Still Space Theatre.
Sheela Halkurike, a community theatre artist and social worker from Koppal, who is a part of the initiative, said that she did not have any other source of income apart from on the field theatre activities. “I have never tried any of the online medium, but now I have been provided a platform where I will be conducting a workshop and a session ‘Kaleyondige Kalike’ (learning with, through arts) for children. Through this, I can financially support my family and also reach a new audience like never before,” she said.
Ms. Halkurike added that for a non-digital native like her, providing an online platform with all the assistance needed and then opening other avenues would be a game changer.
Starting August 15, the second season of performance training workshop will be open to participants globally.
