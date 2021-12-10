Theatre for Change’s panel discussion on violence against women

10 December 2021 02:15 IST

The discussion at Lahe Lahe will also feature a session of slam poetry

According to the United Nations, nearly one in three women have been abused in their lifetime. A new report from UN Women, based on data from 13 countries since the pandemic, showed that two out of three women reported that they or a woman they know experienced some form of violence and are more likely to face food insecurity. Only one of 10 women said that victims would go to the police for help.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women marks the launch of the UNiTE to End Violence against Women campaign (Nov 25- Dec 10) — an initiative of 16 days of activism concluding on December 10 – International Human Rights Day.

To mark this occassion, Bengaluru’s non-profit theatre group, Theatre For Change, is organising a panel discussion on violence against women.

The panel features Theatre for Change founder, Sujatha Balakrishnan, Anita Mithra, Raunak Mithra, Shika Chowhan, Reshma Krishnan, and Navoneil Bhattacharya.

Some members of the theatre community will also be reciting poetry related to the theme of the discussion.

The two-hour event on December 10 will begin at Lahe Lahe from 7 pm.