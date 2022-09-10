The wait to use metro till Whitefield may get longer

A file photo of the metro work at K.R. Puram in Bengaluru.

Those travelling to or from Whitefield may have to wait longer to use Namma Metro as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), which had a fixed year-end deadline to commission the Byappanahalli–Whitefield line, is likely to miss it.

The incessant rain that lashed the city recently turned out to be a hurdle to completing the pending works on the extended Purple Line, resulting in a likely delay in opening the line for commercial operations.

Anjum Parwez, managing director, BMRCL, told The Hindu that ongoing works such as the construction of Whitefield depot were affected by heavy rain. However, he maintained that the BMRCL was trying its best to open the line to the public. “Completing the depot work at Whitefield is very crucial for opening the line for commercial operations. After the heavy rain in the Mahadevapura zone, water stagnated at the worksite and made the area slushy, because of which the works are affected,” said Mr. Parwez.

The BMRCL is using Kadugodi plantation land for the construction of the depot after getting clearance from the Forest Department. The official added that the placing of girders near the railway track located close to Baiyappanahalli depot would be expedited after getting clearance from South Western Railway.

When asked about progress achieved in traction and signalling, he said, “These works have reached an advanced stage. The tracks are being cleared to carry out motorised trolley trials on this line.”

The BMRCL had planned to start the trial run by September. “We want to commission the line as per the deadline, but at the same time, safety parameters cannot be compromised. We are hoping that in the coming days, there will not be heavy rain that impacts our works,” said the official.

ORR-airport line

Heavy rain has also impacted construction on the ORR-airport line from Central Silk Board. Works such as piling and pile capping got affected. “Other works related to pier constructions are on. At casting yards, work is going on in full swing. None of the casting yards are affected by rain,” said the official.

The opening of the extended Purple Line from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield is expected to benefit around 3 lakh passengers. The 15-km line is an extension of Kengeri–Baiyappanahalli line, which is already operational. The BMRCL began work on this stretch, where 13 stations have come up, in 2016-17. It had missed multiple deadlines due to factors such as delay in acquiring land, changes the alignment plans — especially near Tin Factory to accommodate the ORR-airport line, the pandemic, and steep rise in steel price after Russia–Ukraine war.

The BMRCL is implementing the project under phase II of Namma Metro. It has so far managed to open only two lines under Phase II — Silk Institute to Yelachenahalli on Kanakapura Road and Mysuru Road to Kengeri.