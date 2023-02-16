The team behind smooth conduct of Aero India 2023

February 16, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated February 17, 2023 11:19 am IST - Bengaluru

A group of Indian Air Force officers who are part of the Flying Display Director (FDD) team for over a week have been coordinating and monitoring the airspace around the Air Force Station Yelahanka to ensure the smooth conduct of the Aero India 2023.

Ever since the aircraft participating in the biennial airshow started to arrive, the team has been working round the clock so that flight safety is not jeopardised in any way.

Aero India 2023 - What you missed Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru opened the doors to visitors on February 16-17 | Video Credit: K Murali Kumar

By the end of the fourth day of the airshow, 80 flying sorties of various types of aircraft and helicopters ranging from the vintage Dakota DC-3 to the fifth generation F-35A Lightning II have already taken place and by the end of the airshow on Sunday another 20 more sorties would be recorded.

The team said that during the four days, no incidents were recorded and we were confident that on the final day too everything would go on smoothly.

Bird watchers deployed

Also part of the flight safety team are a group of bird watchers deployed at different vantage points around the airbase to monitor and shoo away birds so that there are no bird-hit incidents during the flying display.

Like many other teams which are behind the successful conduct of the airshow, the FDD team too started its preparations a month ago.

Apart from charting out flight plans, the teams are also in constant touch with the pilots to ensure smooth conduct of the airshow.