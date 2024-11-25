‘The reality of marginalised students in India is similar to those in the U.S.’

Wendy Kopp, the co-founder and CEO of Teach For All (TFA), a network of independent organisations working to expand educational opportunities in more than 60 countries, was recently in India. In a conversation with The Hindu, she spoke about Teach For India, a part of TFA, which received 20,000 applications for its 2024 cohort, the highest volume within one recruitment cycle, Gen-Z’s interest in teaching, and the challenges facing the education sector globally.

Are members of Gen-Z drawn to teaching?

There is a really big open question about whether Gen-Z is signing up to teach. What I hear from people all over the world is that this is one of our most central challenges. We are working across the Teach For All (TFA) network to recruit people aggressively to commit two years to teach in the communities where they are needed because we have seen that those two years of commitment is transformational for students who are in classrooms and for the teachers themselves because what you do shapes who you are.

What is drawing youngsters to Teach For India (TFI)?

Several things draw people to TFI. One is just the opportunity to have a huge responsibility and create a big impact right out of college and early on in a career trajectory. There is nothing like being put in full charge of what happens within the four walls of a classroom, and you have an opportunity to influence the trajectory of so many children and families. So that’s part of it. Another part of it is just to join a movement of other people who share your values and vision for India. Finally, just the learning opportunity - it's such a huge leadership opportunity, and with that comes the potential for transformational learning. It is all these things that draw the rare person to decide to be a part of TFI.

How is TFI different from its other counterparts in the TFA movement?

TFI was one of the very first organisations in the TFA network and it’s been such an incredible source of inspiration for our whole network. The vision that TFI has laid out around ‘An India free of poverty and full of love’ reflects such a huge sense of possibility and that sense of possibility has inspired so many others to think so boldly and recognise that as educators we have the greatest role in reshaping the world. I think that’s what TFI embodies, just the potential to kind of reshape India through reshaping its classrooms and education systems.

From an educator’s perspective, are there any challenges that are specific to India?

When I first came to India (18 years ago) I thought that I would be overwhelmed by the differences between India and the U.S. But when I got here, I was really shocked by the remarkable similarities in the challenges facing the most marginalised students. It almost felt like the reality of the most marginalised students in India was similar to the reality of the most marginalised students in the U.S. That led me to realise that it would be short-sighted not to launch a global network that would enable us to learn from each other across countries.

And what I’ve seen over time in all these different countries that we have the privilege to work within, is that outcomes start changing for the children when there are enough people working throughout the system, like in classrooms, in school, in leadership roles in government as advocates and social innovators.

Is there an opportunity for TFI fellows to go to other countries and learn from the movements there?

The whole idea of the TFA network is that we need local leadership to transform our school systems, and, in turn, our countries. So, TFI is working to develop that local leadership, but we have also seen how much faster local leaders move when they’re connected to people in other countries who are pursuing the same work. We at TFA help people learn from each other and we have many communities of practice, for example, of people who have completed the two-year teaching commitments and are now running schools or serving in positions of influence in government or running social enterprises so that they can learn from each other across borders.

How has it been working with Gen-Z? What can be done to incentivise their commitment to teaching?

It’s very interesting, and we see so much evidence that this generation is more committed to the values that drive all of us across TFA than any generation that has come before. They are also more committed to diversity, equity, inclusiveness, and sustainability than any generation that has come before, and there continue to be so many people out there in this generation who really want to put their energy into making the world a better place. What we’ve come to realize, though, is that we don’t have an enabling environment for that all over the world.

I mean, with the norms around early career choices, people are just siphoned into things that don’t necessarily expose them to the most challenging issues facing our society and enable them to develop into the leaders we need. So, that’s what TFI and our other network organisations are working to do - to show people a way to assume a rigorous, huge responsibility right out of college that tackles the very biggest challenges facing our country. That’s what will turn them into the leaders we need.