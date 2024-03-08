The Rameshwaram Cafe, Brookfield, targeted by IED blast, reopens 

March 08, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Exactly a week after The Rameshwaram Cafe, Brookfield, was targeted by an IED blast that left 10 injured, it was reopened for patrons on Friday on Shivaratri day.

“The grand relaunch of the restaurant in just a week’s time is a befitting response to the dastardly bomb attack,” said Divya Raghavendra, one of the co-founders of The Rameshwaram Cafe, at the relaunch on Friday. “The attack has neither shaken us nor the community that is nurturing the cafe. The attacker may have thought that this would hit the courage of the restaurant but his assumptions are false. The place will continue to thrive,” she said.

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast | NIA announces ₹10 lakh reward for information on prime suspect

She emphasised that after the blast, several customers stood with them, consoled them and gave them the confidence needed to relaunch the restaurant in just a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mood at the restaurant was upbeat with hundreds of well-wishers visiting and wishing the owners well. The relaunch was done performing Hindu rituals. However, contrary to The Rameshwaram Cafe’s invite for the relaunch, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara did not turn up.

Local MLA Manjula Arvind Limbavali and local MP P. C. Mohan, both from the BJP visited the restaurant.

Security was beefed up at the restaurant and only those with the passes were allowed inside. Metal detectors were placed to check every person entering the restaurant.

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast | Suspected bomber’s last known location Ballari; NIA questions accused in alleged Ballari Islamic State module unearthed in December 2023

Lokesh Rao, a regular customer of the restaurant, said the attack has further boosted the confidence of the owners and customers will now be more loyal to the brand. Mr. Rao said the cafe will now witness more number of visitors as a mark of solidarity.

Rithvik S., a techie who works at a firm in Whitefield hoped the National Investigation Agency (NIA) would soon apprehend the bomber and only then justice would be served. “Earlier people used to come to the restaurant to savour the delicious food on offer. But from now on, people will come to support the owners who have shown some grit,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.